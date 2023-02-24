The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is the latest true crime docuseries to grab the attention of Netflix viewers.

Directed by Emmy nominees Jenner Furst and Jennifer Willoughby Nason (Fyre Fraud), the new series examines how a tragedy exposed the horrifying secrets of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal families.

A synopsis reads: “The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.

“When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light.

“The series features first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and several others.”

How many episodes of The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal are there?

There are three episodes of The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, all of which were released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 22.

Below, you can find the episode titles and synopses, as well as their running times.

Episode 1 – Where Is Mallory?

Survivors reflect on the shocking boat crash that killed vibrant teenager Mallory Beach – and the demons that haunted troubled driver Paul Murdaugh. (41 minutes)

Episode 2 – Murders at Moselle

In the aftermath of Mallory’s death, Alex Murdaugh’s damage control raised alarm. Two years later, he is at the centre of another horrifying event. (50 minutes)

Episode 3 – No Secrets Are Safe

As the deaths of Maggie and Paul make headlines worldwide, past “accidents” spur new accusations, driving Alex to a seemingly desperate act. (50 minutes)

Is there a trailer for The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal?

Netflix released a trailer for The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal back in January – you can watch it above.

The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is available to stream on Netflix