The Summer I Turned Pretty has returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video — you can find episode details below.

Adapted from the Jenny Han’s novel series of the same name, The Summer I turned Pretty tells the story of a love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) and brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

In addition to the unfolding romance, season two also sees the trio battle to save the Cousins house after its future is threatened by a devastating development.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same.

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

How many episodes of The Summer I turned Pretty are there?

Come the end of season two, there will be 15 episodes of the series in total. The first season featured just seven instalments, while the second will comprise of eight.

Season two debuted on Amazon Prime Video on July 14, releasing the first three episodes at once. Since then, the series has released one instalment a week. At the time of writing (August 2), there are still three episodes left to air.

You can find a release schedule of the second season below:

Episode 1, Love Lost – July 14 (out now)

Episode 2, Love Scene – July 14 (out now)

Episode 3, Love Sick – July 14 (out now)

Episode 4, Love Game – July 21 (out now)

Episode 5, Love Fool – July 28 (out now)

Episode 6, Love Fest – August 4

Episode 7, Love Affair – August 11

Episode 8, Love Triangle – August 18

Discussing Belly’s arc across the two seasons, star Lola Tung told Town & Country: “She’s in a very different place than she was at the end of season 1. A lot has happened. It’s been a year, and she is really weighed down by her grief. It’s this overwhelming, all consuming feeling that has affected every aspect of her life and all of her relationships.

“And on top of that too, grief aside, she already had sort of strained relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah. So she’s just feeling this overwhelming sadness and feeling really alone in it.”

She added: “A lot of her arc throughout the season is just trying to figure out how to move forward while dealing with grief and how to repair her friendships, relationships, and connections. And learning how to be the one to initiate those things without sort of the help of her parents, necessarily.”