How many episodes of ‘Silo’ are there?

Silo looks set to become another hit for Apple TV+.

Created by Graham Yost, the sci-fi series is set in a dystopian future where society exists inside a giant underground silo to shield them from the toxic atmosphere above.

Rebecca Ferguson, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays engineer Juliette Nichols, who works on the generators at the lowest levels of the silo. Other cast members include Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins and Harriet Walter.

The show is based on the Wool series of novels by Hugh Howey, which consists of Wool, Shift and Dust. In August 2021, Howey announced that he had started writing a new novel in the series.

How many episodes are there in Silo?

Silo’s first season spans 10 episodes in total. The first two episodes debuted on Apple TV+ on May 5, with subsequent episodes released weekly. The finale is scheduled for June 30.

Is there a trailer?

Apple released a trailer for the series last month – you can check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

The show’s supporting cast includes Will Patton, Avi Nash, Geraldine James, Sophie Thompson, Shane McRae, Iain Glen, Rick Gomez and Will Merrick.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.