How many episodes of ‘The Night Agent’ are there?

The Night Agent is an action thriller series heading to Netflix this month.

Created by Shawn Ryan (The Shield) and adapted from the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, the series follows FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) who is thrown into a vast conspiracy involving a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government.

READ MORE: All the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in March 2023

A synopsis reads: “The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centring on a low level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings – until the night it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Advertisement

The series is directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and Millicent Shelton, with the former also serving as an executive producer.

How many episodes are in The Night Agent?

The show spans 10 episodes in the opening season, which is released on Thursday March 23 on Netflix at 7am GMT in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the series earlier this month – check it out above.

Alongside Basso (The Big C), the show’s cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, Kari Matchett and Sarah Desjardins.

Ryan is best known for creating TV crime dramas like The Shield, The Chicago Code and S.W.A.T., which is currently airing its sixth season.