How many episodes of ‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ are there?

Waco: American Apocalypse charts the story of the 1993 cult massacre which led to the deaths of 86 people.

Directed by Tiller Russell (Night Stalker), the Netflix series details what happened in Waco, Texas when cult leader David Koresh and his followers went up against the US federal government in a 51-day siege.

While the tragedy has been the basis of many documentaries and screen adaptations, Waco: American Apocalypse boasts access to unearthed FBI wiretap recordings and videotapes filmed inside the FBI’s Hostage Negotiation Command Post.

How many episodes are in Waco: American Apocalypse?

The series spans three episodes in total, which will be released Wednesday March 22 on Netflix at 7am GMT.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the documentary series last month – check it out above.

The series features interviews with three former members of the Branch Davidians, including Kathy Schroeder, who served three years in prison for her role in the siege, and Heather Jones who was the last child to escape the compound.

Speaking to the Guardian, Russell said: “They had conflicted feelings, but still a lot of love. I mean, it was among the best moments of their lives, and among the worst moments of their lives. That internal conflict is what made them fascinating to me.”

A synopsis reads: “Using cutting-edge visual technology, Waco: American Apocalypse plunges viewers inside the multifaceted clash between the Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement in an epic drama about God and guns in America.”

Waco: American Apocalypse is available on Netflix from March 22.