How many episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ are there?

Kevin Costner’s neo-Western drama Yellowstone has quietly become one of the world’s most popular shows.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the series follows the Dutton family, owners of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch, and the conflicts they face from groups along their shared borders – including an Indian reservation, a cattle ranch and land developers.

Alongside Costner as John Dutton III, the show’s cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Jefferson White and Danny Huston.

How many episodes does Yellowstone have?

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the show has broadcast 47 episodes in total. Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season which has been split into two parts, with the remaining six episodes set to air later in 2023.

Yellowstone’s first season consists of nine episodes, while seasons two, three and four all have ten. The first half of the show’s fifth season has eight episodes, which last aired on January 1, 2023.

Are there loads of spin-offs?

Oh boy, yes. The show has spawned numerous spin-offs which focus on different generations of the Dutton family. Two have aired so far; prequel 1883 which stars Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw in the Old West, and another titled 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren during the time of the Great Depression in Montana. The latter is set to return for a second season.

There are other spin-offs in development. Bass Reeves is a spin-off series to 1883, which will star David Oyelowo as the title character, the first Black US Marshal. Filming on the project began in January 2023.

Two other spin-offs are reported to be in the works; 1944 which is based around the Second World War, and 6666 set in present day Texas.

Where can I watch Yellowstone in the UK?

Advertisement

All five seasons are available on Paramount+, which can be accessed through Amazon Prime Video. A subscription costs £6.99 per month.