How to watch ‘Castlevania’ online

Castlevania has received renewed popularity through its animated TV series.

Based on Konami’s video game series, Castlevania’s TV adaptation originally debuted in 2017 from writer Warren Ellis and executive producers Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar. The series came to an end after four seasons in 2021.

A follow-up series, Castlevania: Nocturne, debuted in September 2023. Unlike the original series, which centred on Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and his fight against Dracula, the sequel follows his descendant Richter Belmont during the French Revolution.

Where can I watch Castlevania?

Both Castlevania and its sequel series are available to stream on Netflix in the UK and US.

All eight episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne were released on September 28, 2023.

What is Castlevania: Nocturne about?

Adapted from video games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Symphony Of The Night, Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter Belmont as he joins forces with a band of hunters and magicians to take down vampires during the French Revolution in 1792.

An official synopsis reads: “France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to ‘eat the sun’ and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity.

“Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance.”

The sequel is led by showrunners Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley, who also created the series. Nocturne’s voice cast includes Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski and Richard Dormer.