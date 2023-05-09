Howard Stern calls King Charles a “pussy” and says coronation was “disgusting”

Howard Stern has called King Charles a “pussy” and described the coronation as “disgusting”.

The American radio and TV personality took aim at the newly-crowned King and Queen Camilla on his radio show on Monday (May 8), where he also referred to the royal couple as “vampires”.

“England’s got to get a grip on themselves,” Stern said. “I understand maybe it brings in tourism but Jesus H Christ. First of all Prince Charles is a pussy. That’s number one. And people are acting – the whole ceremony they’re acting like that fucking guy went to war or something and then beat up all the other people.

“They’re like ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you’re a great warrior,’” Stern continued. “I mean the whole thing is fucking nuts and in this day and age.”

Stern said that he was disgusted to see tens of millions of pounds being spent on the coronation when the UK is currently enduring a cost-of-living crisis.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and was attended by high-profile celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Emma Thompson and many more. The event was followed by a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

“It was disgusting and I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting,” said Stern. “It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this but England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems and then you see the pomp and circumstance.

He continued: “I’m not naive. I understand that they’ve determined that having a monarchy brings tourists in and provides a flavour to the country and something for people to go see, it’s part of the tourism, I get all that, I’m not naive. But it just sends the wrong message.”

Stern was also displeased by a pre-recorded segment on Sunday night’s episode of American Idol, which features the King and Queen with Perry and Richie.

“I watch American Idol,” said Stern. “And those two showed up – King Charles and King Camilla or whatever she is. Camilla the Queen. King Kong, whoever the fuck, showed up there. And they marched out, they’re like two wooden boards, they’re like vampires, they’re stiff. And Katy Perry and Lionel are talking to them. I thought they were cardboard cut outs at first they wheeled [on].”

