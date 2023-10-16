Hugh Jackman parties with Rick in ‘Rick and Morty’ season seven premiere

Hugh Jackman made a cameo appearance as a fictional version of himself in Rick and Morty’s season seven premiere.

In the episode titled How Poopy Got His Poop Back, Rick, Gearhead, Squanch, Birdperson and Gene decide to take a troubled Mr. Poopybutthole for a night on the town to celebrate his birthday.

When they journey to a nightclub, they meet an eccentric version of Hugh Jackman, voiced by the actor himself. It’s later discovered Jackman is married to Gene’s cousin, making him his “wolver-in-law”.

Gene warns the gang about his extreme ways, but they all decide to head to his “Jack Shack”, which is decorated with X-Men memorabilia and a nude portrait of himself.

While there, Jackman showcases his raucous side and gives the group a bunch of pills, before letting them do target practice with his Tony Award. The actor’s appearance comes to an end when he ends up fighting the Predator, who Mr. Poopybutthole’s ex is now dating.

Earlier this year, Jackman starred in animated series Koala Man, which was executive produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The series also featured the voices of Sarah Snook, Nicole Kidman and Michael Cusack.

Adult Swim severed ties with Roiland earlier this year following domestic violence allegations. In March, he was cleared of all charges.

Following Roiland’s departure, the seventh season marks the debut of new voice actors, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, in the roles of Rick and Morty respectively.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the voice cast change, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder explained that they wanted the characters to sound as similar as possible to their previous incarnation.

“I felt like a lot of people didn’t necessarily know what went down this year so for all those people who are just tuning in to the show as if nothing has changed, I wanted them to have the maximum fan experience they could have without any distraction,” Marder said.

“The goal was always to try to preserve the viewing experience and give them the same show they’ve had every other season.”

Rick And Morty season seven continues Sunday on Adult Swim in the US. The first episode of season seven debuts Tuesday October 17 on E4 in the UK.