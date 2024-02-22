Hwang Jung-eum files for divorce from golfer Lee Young-don

South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum has announced that she has filed of divorce from golfer Lee Young-don, her husband of eight years.

Today (February 22), Hwang Jung-eum’s agency Y1 Entertainment confirmed that the singer has filed for divorce because “she feels she can no longer stay married [to Lee]”, according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily.

While details of the divorce filing have yet to be revealed, a report by The Fact (via Korea JoongAng Daily) quoted a source close to Hwang, which claims that “Lee is responsible for ruining their relationship”.

The confirmation by Y1 Entertainment comes just a day after Hwang Jung-eum took to Instagram with a series of posts that feature images of Lee, alongside captions that seem to hint at their troubled relationship.

“What a beautiful and considerate husband you were. This is my husband Lee Young-don, who had so much fun and kept himself so busy while being married to me. Now you are free to go and enjoy,” Hwang wrote in one of the posts, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Hwang Jung-eum and Lee Young-don ​started dating in 2015 and got married in February 2016. The pair have two children together, having welcome their first song in August 2017 and second son in March 2022.

This is the second time Hwang Jung-eum has filed for divorce from Lee Young-don, after an initial filing in September 2020. However, the duo later reconciled in July 2021.

The divorce filing also comes just months after the actress described her marriage to Lee Young-don as her “life’s biggest regret”, during an appearance on the SBS’ talk show My Little Old Boy.