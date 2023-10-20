Hwang Kwang-hee says he’s “sorry” for comparing himself to Cha Eun-woo

TV personality and ZE:A member Hwang Kwang-hee has apologised for comparing himself to ASTRO‘s Cha Eun-woo.

In the latest episode of Hwang Kwang-hee’s YouTube talk show, which is hosted on the channel Careet, the TV personality jokingly apologised for saying that he looks like follow K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo.

During the episode, guest star Lee Seok-hoon asked if people are “surprised” when they meet Hwang Kwang-hee in person because of his “tiny face”, per SBS Star.

“Yeah, for sure. When people see me, they usually go like, ‘Oh, what? I thought you were Cha Eun-woo’,” the Hwang Kwang-hee said in response, which prompted Lee Seok-hoon to jokingly tell the ZE:A member: “You’ve seriously got to apologize for what you just said.”

“I’m deeply sorry, Cha Eun-woo,” Hwang Kwang-hee said. “I actually don’t know you well, but every time someone makes a comment on my looks, I say that I look like you. Thank you for being so understanding of me all this time. I’m sorry! And thank you!”

Back in February, Hwang Kwang-hee similarly made a reference to this running joke during his appearance on the tvN show My Friends Are Smarter Than Me.

“Before the recording began, I happened to pass by some staff members who were like, ‘Isn’t Hwang Kwang Hee our guest today? But why is Cha Eun-woo here?'” he said at the time.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo is currently starring in the JTBC K-drama series, A Good Day to Be a Dog. Watch a trailer for the series here.