Hwang Min-hyun to lead upcoming K-drama ‘Useless Lies’ with Kim So-hyun

Former NU’EST member and actor Hwang Min-hyun (best known for starring in Alchemy of Souls) has been confirmed as the male lead of upcoming K-drama Useless Lies.

On November 28, Hwang’s agency Pledis Entertainment released a statement announcing the idol-actor’s appearance in the forthcoming series as its male lead, Kim Do-ha. The character is described as a successful but mysterious music producer and songwriter, who lives his life as a recluse after being framed for a murder.

This soon changes when he meets Mok Sol-hee, played by The Tale of Nokdu actress Kim So-hyun. Sol-hee possesses a supernatural ability to detect when she is being lied to, which leads her losing faith in the people around her. Her ability allows her to realise that Do-ha is telling the truth though the rest of the world believes him guilty, which draws the pair closer.

Useless Lies is set to premiere in 2023. It will be directed by Nam Sung-woo, who previously worked on Love in Contract, My Roommate is a Gumiho and 100 Days My Prince. A broadcast channel and schedule for the series has not been announced.

In related news, Hwang is set to return in the second season of historical-fantasy series Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow next month, reprising his role of the nobleman Seo Yul from season one.

Kim on the other hand, was cast in the upcoming webtoon-based series Is It Fate? earlier in September. She will star alongside Love All Play’s Chae Jong-hyeop as a pair of first loves who meet again after a decade apart. The series is also set to air sometime in 2023.