Girl’s Day member Hyeri and Lee Jun-young to star in MBC’s upcoming fantasy K-drama

Girl’s Day member Hyeri and Love and Leashes’ Lee Jun-young are set to star as the leads of MBC’s upcoming fantasy drama, Ildangbaek Butler (literal title).

According to a report from MBC Entertainment, Hyeri (who appeared in last year’s series Moonshine) will star as Baek Dong-joo, a funeral director who can communicate with the dead to help them fulfil their wishes.

Lee, meanwhile, will play Butler Kim, who runs errands for fees starting at ₩100. Together, the two operate an errand-running business called Ildangbaek (which translates to “one person doing the work of 100”).

Other cast members include Song Duk-ho (Hospital Playlist) as police officer Seo Hae-ahn, Han Dong-hee (The One and Only) as emergency medicine resident Tak Chung-ha and Oh Dae-hwan (The Red Sleeve) as chief priest and Baek Dong-joo’s maternal uncle Michael.

Tae In-ho (Descendants of the Sun) will play Im Il-seop, Baek Dong-joo’s senior manager, while Lee Kyu-han (The Crowned Clown) will play Vincent, Butler Kim’s troubled maternal uncle.

Ildangbaek Butler will be helmed by Shim So-yeon, best known for her work with Welcome 2 Life and Here’s My Plan, and penned by Lee Sun-hye, who wrote the screenplay for the Reply series and 20th Century Boy and Girl.

Ildangbaek Butler is slated to premiere sometime in October. Details, including a premiere date as well as a number of episodes in the series, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.