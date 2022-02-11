‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are set to get married after two years of dating.

Yesterday (February 10), the South Korean stars announced the news of their forthcoming marriage through posts on Instagram. Hyun Bin used the Instagram account of his agency VAST Entertainment to break the news, with a photo of the two actors holding hands and a hand-written note.

“I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life,” he wrote, as translated by Soompi. “I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life.”

“I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh, to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The Jung-hyuk and Se-ri who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future,” he added, referencing the roles he and Son had portrayed in Crash Landing On You.

Son, on the other hand, announced the news on her personal Instagram account, alongside a photo of her holding up a miniature wedding dress. I have a person that I want to spend the rest of my life with. It’s true. It’s the person you’re all thinking of,” she wrote. “Just being with him gives me a sense of warmth and dependability.”

“I had thought that a man and a woman meeting, sharing their hearts, and promising each other the future was somewhat out of the range of imagination, but we naturally approached that point to get here,” Son added. “Thank you to everything that turned our relationship into destiny.”

Following their statements, Hyun Bin and Son’s agencies later confirmed that the pair will be holding their wedding ceremony in Seoul, South Korea sometimes in March. The event is planned to be a small ceremony, due to COVID-19 restriction.

Hyun Bin and Son have reportedly been dating since the end of Crash Landing On You in February 2020, according to a Dispatch report. However, the duo only officially confirmed their relationship in January 2021, per Osen.