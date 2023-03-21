Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to take legal action against divorce rumours

Crash Landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who are married, are set to take legal action against divorce rumours.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, a recently uploaded YouTube video claimed that Son was seeking a divorce from Hyun Bin due to “financial damage” after the actor allegedly gambled overseas illegally.

The agencies of Hyun Bin and Son – VAST Entertainment and Esteem Entertainment, respectively – have since described the claims in the video as “groundless fake news”, adding that they are looking into legal responses.

“We are monitoring the rumours in real time and we plan to take strong legal action,” said a spokesperson from VAST Entertainment, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Meanwhile, Esteem Entertainment has called the rumours “obviously fake news”, while also noting that they have “requested YouTube to delete the videos”.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March 2022, and later welcomed their first child in November that year. The duo had reportedly been dating since the end of Crash Landing On You in February 2020, according to a Dispatch report, though their relationship was only officially confirmed in January 2021.

Prior to their hitmaking roles in Crash Landing On You, the power couple also led the popular 2018 crime thriller The Negotiation.

In other K-drama news, Disney+ has announced a new original K-drama series called Han River Police. The buddy action-comedy series will star Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won as cops with contrasting personalities.