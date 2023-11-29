Mnet has teased a premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of I-LAND, its popular reality TV competition series. Here’s everything you need to know about I-LAND season two.

What will I-LAND season 2 be about?

The first season of I-LAND followed 23 male contestants competing for a chance to debut in a brand-new boyband, now known as ENHYPEN. The show chronicles the lives of the trainees over 113 days, with the final group being decided by a mix of global fan votes, producer selection and more.

However, unlike the first season of I-LAND, which was produced in collaboration with HYBE, the program’s second season will be in collaboration with longtime YG Entertainment producer Teddy and his imprint The Black Label. The 2024 edition of the series will also focus on creating a girl group, instead of a boyband.

When will I-LAND season two premiere?

On November 28, South Korean cable network Mnet unveiled the first teaser for I-LAND season two during Day 1 of the 2023 MAMA Awards. Dubbed I-LAND 2: N/a, the new seaosn will premiere on Ment sometime in April 2024. Other details such as its contestants, exact premiere date and broadcasting schedule are expected to arrive in the coming months.

What else do I need to know about the reality show?

Mnet first confirmed the production of I-LAND in July 2023. At the time, Mnet had stated that the final girl group will be making their debut under the management of WAKEONE. The network had also made a global call-out for auditions for girls regardless of nationality, born before January 1, 2011. The auditions took place from July 10 to August 6 earlier this year.