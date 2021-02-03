‘I May Destroy You’ completely snubbed by Golden Globes

I May Destroy You has not been awarded a single nomination at this year’s Golden Globes awards.

Fans and critics alike have condemned the BBC–HBO drama’s omission from the 2021 list, with some calling the snub an “absolute travesty” and “bewildering”.

Michaela Coel’s hit drama about a woman piecing together the events of her sexual assault was widely expected to land nods in the Best Limited Series category. Its ensemble cast of mainly Black British actors was also thought to receive some nominations – from Coel herself (who starred in, wrote and directed the show) to Weruche Opia and Paapa Essiedu.

Advertisement

But the series, which also explored race and identity, was snubbed entirely with nods instead given to Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.

The “groundbreaking” drama, as one NME critic labelled the show last year, went on to top NME‘s 20 Best TV shows of 2020 as well as numerous other outlets’ lists including The Guardian, Time, The Independent and Empire.

“Every single conversation I’ve had with people in television over the last 10 or so months has included everyone gushing about, citing, or being influenced by I May Destroy You,” said writer Nikesh Shukla on Twitter. “Really bewildered by the Golden Globes nominations.”

Every single conversation I've had with people in television over the last 10 or so months has included everyone gushing about, citing, or being influenced by I May Destroy You. Really bewildered by the Golden Globes nominations. — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) February 3, 2021

Journalist George Griffiths wrote: “I think it is an absolute travesty that Michaela Coel was snubbed in the #GoldenGlobes nominations for I May Destroy You – perhaps the most singular TV series of the past few years driven by a brave and fearless performance from a true auteur.”

I think it is an absolute travesty that Michaela Coel was snubbed in the #GoldenGlobes nominations for I May Destroy You – perhaps the most singular TV series of the past few years driven by a brave and fearless performance from a true auteur pic.twitter.com/epbuwd1sCm — george (@georgegriffiths) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

Elsewhere, actress and writer Taylor Dior-Rumble said: “i try not to care about awards because time and time again black art is overlooked and underappreciated but it still stings every year. michaela coel did what she had to do with i may destroy you and we will never forget the magic she made.”

i try not to care about awards because time and time again black art is overlooked and underappreciated but it still stings every year. michaela coel did what she had to do with i may destroy you and we will never forget the magic she made 🔥 — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) February 3, 2021

Cole herself is yet to comment on the snub.

In other news, the Golden Globes set a new record for the number of female directors nominated at a time. See the full list of nominations here.