‘I May Destroy You’ will not return for second series, confirms HBO

Michaela Coel’s acclaimed series I May Destroy You will not return for a second series, according to HBO‘s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys.

The 2020 series, which was created by Coel, follows her character Arabella Essiedu as she tries to rebuild her life after being raped.

I May Destroy You aired on BBC One in the UK and drew huge critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, being named NME‘s best TV show of 2020 as well as topping the list in numerous other outlets.

However, Bloys has confirmed that there is no series two planned, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “On I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel is thinking about what she wants to do next.

“I don’t think there’s going to be another I May Destroy You, there’s no season two coming. But she’s thinking about what she wants to do next and hopefully we’ll be lucky enough to be partner with her again.”

The series was infamously snubbed at the recent Golden Globes nominations, with fans and critics deriding the decision not to nominate it in any categories as an “absolute travesty” and “bewildering”.

Among those vocalising disappointment was Emily in Paris writer Deborah Copaken, whose own show scored nods.

“Now, am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated?” she said. “Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one.

“But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”

NME‘s original review said of I May Destroy You: “It’s an eye-opening, game-changing new show from one of Britain’s brightest talents. Coel plays her character brilliantly, with defiant wit and nuance. The awful things that happen to Arabella aren’t reserved for people in fictional stories or clichéd horror movies. I May Destroy You urges us to take care of ourselves – because if we don’t, who else will?”