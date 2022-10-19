Ex-I.O.I’s Kim So-hye, Lee Sang-yeob to star in new sports K-drama ‘Pure Boxer’

Former I.O.I singer-actress Kim So-hye and Lee Sang-yeob have been cast in an upcoming sports K-drama, Pure Boxer (literal translation).

The production team behind the new series announced the show’s lead cast on October 17 via South Korean outlet MyDaily. Based on the novel Pure Boxer Lee Kwon-sook by Choo Jong-nam, Pure Boxer follows the story of a genius boxer, Lee Kwon-sook, who crosses paths with a cold-blooded agent who feels no remorse for corruption, such as match-fixing for extra cash in order to ensure the success of his athletes.

South Korean cable network KBS announced that Lee (Eve, Shooting Stars) will star as Kim Tae-young, a sports agent who coaxes aspiring athletes and subsequently retires them after pocketing a majority of the profit for himself.

He approaches Lee Kwon-sook – played by Kim (Her Bucket List) – a prodigal boxer who emerged as one of the nation’s most promising athletes at age 17. However, she disappeared right before she was to achieve a Grand Slam (which refers tot when an athlete bags four wins). Three years after her mysterious disappearance from the scene, she was found to be living a new life until Tae-young finds her again.

According to its production team, filming for Pure Boxer is slated to begin “soon”, with a premiere for the series currently slated for sometime in the first half of 2023.

In other news, fellow former I.O.I bandmate Kang Mi-na has been cast in a lead role for an upcoming horror K-drama series Midnight Horror: 6 Nights. The new omnibus-style series will feature six episodes with different storylines, and will premiere on Korean streaming platforms Seezn and GenieTV on October 27.