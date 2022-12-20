iKON’s Junhoe to make small screen debut in drama led by Yoo In-na and Yoon Hyun-min

iKON member Junhoe has been cast in his first-ever K-drama, Bo Ra! Deborah (literal translation), where he will star alongside Yoo In-na (Snowdrop) and Yoon Hyun-min (Get Revenge).

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2022

On the evening of December 19, Junhoe’s agency YG Entertainment announced that the 25-year-old idol-actor had taken on a role in ENA’s upcoming drama series Bo Ra! Deborah as a supporting character. The new role marks Junhoe’s first-ever small screen project.

“Since this is my first series, I’m very excited and feel honoured to be part of such a good work,” the idol-actor said through YG Entertainment, per The Korea Times.

Advertisement

Junhoe will be taking on the role of Yang Jin-ho, an outgoing young man who is good at everything he does, but lacks ambition. He also dreams of experiencing a fairytale romance.

Leading the series are actors Yoo In-na and Yoon Hyun-min. The former will star as the titular character Deborah, a best-selling author and famed dating coach, while Yoon will play Lee Soo-hyeok, a publisher with an unpredictable personality. He harbours a strong dislike for Deborah, and detests the way she speaks about love. However, the pair end up getting involved and start developing a romance.

The forthcoming romantic-comedy is set to premiere in the first half of 2023.

In October 2021, it was announced that Junhoe would be starring in the film Even If I Die, One More Time, marking his debut as an actor. However, the movie has yet to be released.

Bo Ra! Deborah will be directed by Lee Tae-gon, best known for having helmed both seasons of the hit college drama Hello My Twenties!. He is joined by screenwriter A-kyung, who worked on the 2021 KakaoTV webseries Mad For Each Other, which Lee also directed.