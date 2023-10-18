Im Soo-hyang reveals kissing scene with Cha Eun-woo took “more than six hours” to shoot

South Korean actress Im Soo-hyang has revealed that she once shot a kissing scene with Cha Eun-woo for “more than six hours” for My ID Is Gangnam Beauty.

Im Soo-hyang made the revelation in a new promotional clip for an upcoming episode of the KBS variety show, Problem Child in House. The actress will be making a special guest appearance on a new episode of the series alongside her Out Little Sister castmates, Han Hye-jin and Park Ha-seon.

In the newly released segment of Problem Child in House, the actress revealed that she and Cha Eun-woo filmed a kissing scene for “more than six hours” for the popular 2018 K-drama series, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty.

“This was when we were filming the drama’s first kissing scene. To make it more visually appealing, we had to film the scene from different angles,” Im Soo-hyang said, per SBS Star. “We shot the scene over the course of two days, and more than six hours were spent on it.”

“Every time Eun-woo and I monitored ourselves, we were able to see our lips getting more and more swollen,” the actress added with a laugh. Notably, the success of My ID Is Gangnam Beauty has catapulted the acting careers of both Im Soo-hyang and Cha Eun-woo.

Im’s latest TV role was the MBC K-drama series, Kokdu: Season of Deity, which aired from January to March this year. Meanwhile, Cha is currently starring in the ongoing romantic comedy series, A Good Day to Be a Dog.

