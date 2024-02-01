Im Soo-hyang, Ji hyun-woo to play lovers in upcoming K-drama

South Korean actors Im Soo-hyang and Ji hyun-woo have been cast as the leads in an upcoming K-drama by KBS2.

The upcoming series, which currently has the working title Beauty and the Devoted, will follow the story of a A-list actress with a rough family life and an assistant director who has ambitious dreams of success, per a report by TenAsia.

Im Soo-hyang of Woori the Virgin and Gangnam Beauty fame will play Park Do-ra, a sought-after actress who has been in the industry since she was a child. Over the course of her 15 year career, Do-ra has taken care of her family financially, but the stress of heading her household is finally taking a toll on her life.

Meanwhile, Ji hyun-woo (Risky Romance and Queen and I) will play a young assistant director Go Pil-seung, an ambitious man with dream of success. However, his life is forever intertwined with Do-ra when the do meet on the set of a K-drama, leading to unexpected events.

Beauty and the Devoted will notably be written by Kim Sa-kyung, who previously penned the popular 2021 to 2022 K-drama Young Lady and Gentleman, which also starred Ji Hyun-woo. The new K-drama will be directed by Hong Suk-gu of Homemade Love Story fame.

KBS2 has yet to announce when Beauty and the Devoted will premiere. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

