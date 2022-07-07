‘In The Soop’ spin-off starring BTS’ V to premiere later this month

Disney+ Korea has announced the premiere date of the upcoming In The Soop spin-off series, starring V of BTS.

Today (July 7), the streaming platform unveiled the first official poster for In The Soop: Friendcation, which will star BTS’ V, South Korean rapper and producer Peakboy, as well as actors Park Seo-joon (The Marvels), Choi Woo-shik (Parasite, Our Beloved Summer) and Park Hyung-sik (Soundtrack #1), collectively known as Wooga Squad.

Slated to premiere on Disney+ in select regions on July 22, In The Soop: Friendcation will lend audiences a close look at the five celebrity friends, as they embark on a surprise trip to the South Korean country to unwind together.

The series will air every Friday on South Korean cable network JTBC at 9pm KST, and be made available on Disney+ at 11pm KST thereafter.

#IN_THE_SOOP : Friendcation Official Poster 1 ✔️Premieres July 22

➡️JTBC : 7/22(금) 밤 9시 첫 방송 (KST)

➡️Disney+ : 7/22(금) 밤 11시 공개 (KST) ✔️Cast : 박서준, 픽보이, 최우식, 박형식, 뷔

✔️New episodes on Disney+ every Friday at 11PM (KST)#인더숲 #우정여행 pic.twitter.com/EJizlIFmNC — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) July 6, 2022

In The Soop: Friendcation is notably a spin-off of the main In The Soop series, produced by entertainment company HYBE Labels. The first season of BTS’ version of In The Soop saw the seven members of the group go on a break from their regular work schedules to spend some time together at a lakeside cabin, while the second season, which first aired in October last year, sees the group return to a sprawling estate in the woods.

Fellow HYBE labelmates SEVENTEEN have also starred in their own edition of the reality TV programme. Their version of the show first premiered in late August and concluded in mid October 2021. All previous seasons of In The Soop can be viewed on fan community platform Weverse.