‘Inbetweeners’ stars set to reunite at this year’s Comic Con

The main four stars of The Inbetweeners are set to reunite on stage at this year’s Comic Con in Liverpool.

According to the Daily Star, Simon Bird (who played Will), Blake Harrison (Neil), Joe Thomas (Simon) and James Buckley (Jay) have all agreed to talk about the Channel 4 series and its two films at the event in November.

“Having the cast reunite for the event is a massive deal,” an event insider told the paper. “We know a lot of people have often called for them to get back together and reunite for a massive public event, so we are glad we can do that.”

They added: “We are hoping they will spill some behind-the-scenes secrets.”

The Comic Con event – due to take place November 13-14 at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre – will not include other big names from the show, such as Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe.

It will be the first time the four actors have appeared together since the controversial Inbetweeners reunion show that aired in 2019.

The Fwends Reunited show marked the 10th anniversary of the series and saw the cast join forces to share their memories. But despite the actual sitcom remaining hugely popular, fans weren’t too happy with the one-off reunion.

Blake Harrison and James Buckley later responded to the backlash surrounding the show’s 10th anniversary special.

Fans hoping for a new episode of The Inbetweeners featuring Simon, Will, Neil and Jay will be left disappointed as the cast has long ruled out an onscreen reunion.

Last year, Bird ruled out the possibility of a future reunion, citing that because they are all now in their mid-30s they could no longer get away with playing schoolboys.

Buckley echoed similar sentiments in 2019, saying that he “wouldn’t want to ruin” the series’ legacy any further following the backlash which greeted the Fwends Reunited special.