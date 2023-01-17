Indonesian adaptation of ‘The Bachelor’ to premiere next month

Indonesia is set to premiere its first local adaptation of American reality dating show The Bachelor next month.

READ MORE: The 10 best Asian TV shows of 2022

HBO Asia revealed the program’s poster yesterday (January 16) on social media, teasing the show with the caption, “Roses are red. ⁣Violets are blue.⁣ A love worth fighting for⁣ is coming soon to you.”

Advertisement

The Bachelor Indonesia will air its first two episodes via HBO and HBO Go beginning February 10, per Coconuts Bali. Set in Bali, 19 ladies will participate to vie for the heart of a single bachelor yet to be revealed. He will choose among the female contenders through a five-part selection, consisting of group dates, single dates, favourite time, cocktail parties and rose ceremonies.

Produced by Fremantle Indonesia, the debut season will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes arriving every Friday. Indonesian actor Oka Antara will serve as its host.

America’s The Bachelor, now on its 27th season, debuted its first season in 2002. Its success brought about several regional adaptations as well as spinoffs, including its female version The Bachelorette.

Meanwhile, a 1980s anime will also be getting a local adaptation. Earlier this month, Filipino network GMA-7 released the trailer for the live-action remake of Voltes V. The series will star young actors Radson Flores, Matt Luzano, Raphael Landicho, Ysabel Ortega and Miguel Tanfelix.