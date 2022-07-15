Indonesian best-selling novel ‘Gadis Kretek’ to get Netflix adaptation starring Dian Sastrowardoyo, Putri Marino

Indonesian actresses Dian Sastrowardoyo and Putri Marino are set to star in an upcoming Netflix original series called Gadis Kretek.

In an Instagram post yesterday (July 14), Netflix shared a photo of the two stars along with fellow actors Ario Bayu and Arya Saloka and show directors Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah. They wrote in the caption that the program, due out in 2023, is currently in production.

Gadis Kretek will be an adaptation of the best-selling Indonesian novel of the same name by Ratih Kumala. Gadis Kretek tells the story of a cigarette mogul’s son in search of a girl to fulfil his father’s dying wish.

Sastrowardoyo and Marino will take on the roles of leading ladies Dasiyah and Arum, respectively. Bayu, on the other hand, will play the mogul Soeraja, and Saloka will serve as the free-spirited son Lebas.

Completing the cast are actors Tissa Biani, Ine Febriyanti, Winky Wiryawan, Sheila Dara, Ibnu Jamil, Rukman Rosadi, Nungki Kusumastuti, Dimas Aditya, Pritt Timothy and Tutie Kirana.

Showrunners Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson expressed their excitement over the project, the latter describing the experience as “nothing short of thrilling”. “We are honoured to bring this beautiful story to life, especially as it’s rooted in Indonesia and tells a part of history that I believe will resonate with audiences everywhere,” Harmayn added.

Sastrowardoyo is best known for her character Cinta in the 2001 film Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, which won her several best actress nods. Prior to Gadis Kretek, her most recent work was the film Crazy Awesome Teachers, released in 2020.

Marino, on the other hand, will be appearing in another Netflix movie called The Big 4, coming out later this year.