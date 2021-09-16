Inigo Pascual to star alongside Susan Sarandon in upcoming Fox musical drama, ‘Monarch’

Filipino singer-songwriter and actor Inigo Pascual has been cast in a lead role in Fox’s upcoming musical drama, Monarch.

Per a Deadline report, Pascual will star alongside Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Albie Roman, Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies), country singer Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto of the now-defunct indie-rock band Gossip.

Pascual will star as Ace Grayson, a talented 18-year-old adoptee with aspirations of being a country star like his grandfather Albie (Adkins).

Advertisement

Monarch is touted as a “multigenerational music drama about America’s first family of country music, the Romans”. Sarandon stars as Dottie Cantrell Roman, the “Queen of Country Music”. When the Romans’ music dynasty is threatened, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) goes on the offensive to protect her family’s legacy.

Series creator Melissa London Hilfers will write and serve as executive producer alongside Michael Rauch (Royal Pains), who has also been named showrunner. Jason Ensler (Love, Victor and The Exorcist) will direct the pilot episode. Other directors have yet to be named.

A release date for Monarch has yet to be announced.

Inigo Pascual released his sophomore studio album ‘Options’ in June. The album, which features songs such as ‘Catching Feelings’ and ‘Should Be Me’, explores a broad spectrum of genres that include dance pop, dancehall, R&B and reggae.

Pascual made his debut in 2016 with the single ‘Dahil Sa’Yo’. Later that same year, he released his self-titled debut album.