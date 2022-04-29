Kang Ha-neul stars in high-octane teaser for new action K-drama ‘Insider’

JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming action K-drama series Insider, starring Kang Ha-neul.

On April 29, South Korean cable network JTBC dropped the new teaser for its highly anticipated action K-drama, which begins with a prosecutor named Kim Yo-han (played by Kang) gearing up for his undercover stint as an inmate in a local prison who struggles with a gambling addiction.

However, his situation takes a turn for the worst after he somehow ends up deeply involved in the world of criminals, despite his superior previously assuring him that his work at the prison would only last “a while”.

A shady businesswoman soon takes notice of Yo-han, his expertise and his situation, and offers him an opportunity. “Become a bad guy to catch a bad guy,” reads a caption shown in the teaser. Insider will premiere this June.

Insider follows Kim Yo-han, initially a judicial trainee who finds himself in the middle of a crisis after he somehow gets roped into going undercover at a local prison, as part of an investigation into a corrupt prosecutor, however was tricked into remaining at the prison and begins plotting his revenge as a result.

The new suspense-filled action thriller K-drama was helmed by Missing: The Other Side director Min Yeon-hong, and was penned by Priest writer Moon Man-sae. Aside from Kang, other actors to star in Insider include Queen: Love And War actress Lee Yoo-young and Heo Sung-tae of Squid Game and The Silent Sea fame.

In other K-drama news, South Korean streaming service TVING unveiled a new poster for the upcoming second season for its hit romance series Yumi’s Cells, starring Kim Go-eun, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more. The show’s new instalment is currently set to premiere sometime in June.