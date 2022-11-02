‘Inspector Koo’ star Lee Young-ae in talks to lead upcoming K-drama ‘Maestra’

Actress Lee Young-ae is currently in talks to lead an upcoming K-drama, tentatively titled Maestra.

On November 1, South Korean news outlet TV Daily reported that the Inspector Koo actress is currently undergoing discussions to star in a lead role for Maestra. The upcoming K-drama will be an adaptation of a French story of the same name that follows the trials, tribulations and growth of a female orchestra conductor.

Shortly after the report was published, Lee’s representatives at Good People Entertainment issued an official statement via XSports News, confirming to press that Lee has indeed “received the offer to appear in Maestra and is positively considering it”, per translations by Soompi.

Other details regarding Maestra’s production timeline, release window and supporting cast members have yet to be unveiled at the time of writing by the production team involved.

Lee last starred in JTBC’s Inspector Koo, which premiered in October last year. The crime series also starred Kim Hye-jun and Kim Hae-sook.

Other productions Lee has starred in over the course of her three-decade-long career as an actress include her roles in the films Bring Me Home (2019) and Sympathy For Lady Vengeance (2005), as well as television roles such as 2017’s Saimdang, Memoir of Colors as well as 2003’s A Jewel In The Palace. More recently, she made brief cameos in hit K-dramas such as Taxi Driver (2021) and ID: Gangnam Beauty (2018).

In other news, Netflix has postponed the premiere of its upcoming Korean original The Fabulous in observance of South Korea’s national mourning period. The period was announced by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo after a tragic crowd crush in the nightlife district of Itaewon claimed the lives of over 150 people on Saturday night (October 29). The streaming service has yet to announce a revised premiere date for the series.