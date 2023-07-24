‘Invincible’ season 2 lands November release date, new teaser trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Invincible, confirming its launch date in the process.

The streaming platform released a new teaser trailer for season two over the weekend which offers a look at the titular hero doing battle with other heroes and villains. It also teases the arrival of a new super villain, Angstrom Levy, who will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown.

Per the teaser, season two of Invincible is set to release on November 3. However, per a Variety report, it has been confirmed that season two is being split into two parts. The first half – which will consist of four episodes – will premiere on November 3 on a weekly basis, while the latter half premieres sometime in early 2024, also consisting of four episodes.

Watch the teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible season two below.

Joining the cast in season two are Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson and Ben Schwartz. Returning voice actors include Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

Season two of Invincible will pick up immediately where season one left off in 2021.

Season one of the ultraviolent Invincible series scored a four star review from NME‘s Dan Seddon, who wrote: “Invincible is wildly unpredictable, its ruthless narrative and handbrake turn plot twists belying the show’s conventional superhero setup. In fact, the series is so willing to off key characters that it makes Game Of Thrones’ ‘Red Wedding’ look like a summer tea party in a country garden.”