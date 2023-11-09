‘Invincible’ soundtrack: every song in the superhero show

The second season of Prime Video superhero show Invincible has just begun airing, and the show is known for its killer soundtrack.

Season one of the ultraviolent Invincible series scored a four star review from NME‘s Dan Seddon, who wrote: “Invincible is wildly unpredictable, its ruthless narrative and handbrake turn plot twists belying the show’s conventional superhero setup. In fact, the series is so willing to off key characters that it makes Game Of Thrones’ ‘Red Wedding’ look like a summer tea party in a country garden.”

Joining the cast in season two are Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson and Ben Schwartz. Returning voice actors include Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

Advertisement

Season two of the show is being split into two parts. The first half – which will consist of four episodes – is premiering from November 3 on a weekly basis, while the latter half premieres sometime in early 2024, also consisting of four episodes.

With the second season now underway, we run down all the songs used in both seasons of Invincible – check them out below.

Here’s every track on the Invincibles soundtrack

Season 1, Episode 1: ‘It’s About Time’

1. ‘Broken Boy’ – Cage The Elephant

2. ‘Jimmy Jumps Up’ – APM Music

3. ‘No More Dues’ – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf

4. ‘No Synth Bass’ – 4 Elements Music

5. ‘Brooklyn Disco’ – Bernd Schoenhart

Season 1, Episode 2: ‘Here Goes Nothing’

1. ‘Might Not Make It Home’ – LPX

2. ‘Tom Tom’ (John Paesano Remix) – Holy Fuck

Season 1, Episode 3: ‘Who You Calling Ugly?’

1. ‘Do Betta’ – Rayana Joy

2. ‘Rocket Fuel’ – DJ Shadow

3. ‘Let It All Go’ – Birdy and Rhodes

4. ‘Chase Me’ – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi

Season 1, Episode 4: ‘Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out’

Advertisement

1. ‘Sunflower’ – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy

2. ‘Don’t Get Captured’ – Run The Jewels

3. ‘Paradise’ – Bazzi

4. ‘Across The Globe’ – Audio Network

5. ‘Seranata Fiorentina’ – APM Music

Season 1, Episode 5: ‘That Actually Hurt’

1. ‘Make Way For The King’ – Ohana Bam

2. ‘Fall In Love’ – GoldLink ft. Ciscero

3. ‘Saucy’ – 5 Alarm Music

4. ‘Alive’ – Battle Tapes

5. ‘I Can’t Get It Myself’ – aceyalone ft. Bionik

6. ‘Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)’ – Run The Jewels

Season 1, Episode 6: ‘You Look Kinda Dead’

1. ‘u and me, but mostly me’ – ELIO

2. ‘Riding Solo’ – Hinds

3. ‘My Type’ – LG (TEAM GENIUS)

4. ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’ – Soak

5. ‘Many Things’ – The Innocents

6. ‘Get Gone’ – Deap Vally

7. ‘Life Of The Party (LOTP)’ – Kelly Hansome

8. ‘Jumpin’ – Maybach Green

Season 1, Episode 7: ‘We Need To Talk’

1. ‘I Like Myself (Most Of The Time)’ – K.Flay

2. ‘Hard To Kill’ – Bleached

3. ‘The Ground Below’ – Run The Jewels

Season 1, Episode 8: ‘Where I Really Come From’

1. ‘We Are Infinite’ – The Lighthouse and The Whaler

2. ‘Time Didn’t Change A Thing’ – DeMarco Sisters

3. ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – The Hives

Season 2, Episode 1: ‘A Lesson For Your Next Life’

1. ‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead