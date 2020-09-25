‘Invisible Stories’ star Yeo Yann Yann nominated for International Emmy Award

Malaysian actress and Invisible Stories star Yeo Yann Yann has been nominated for the Best Actress award at the upcoming 2020 International Emmy Awards.

This year’s International Emmy Awards nominees were revealed in New York on September 24 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, following the conclusion of the Primetime Emmy Awards earlier in the week. The complete list of nominations can be found here.

The Johor-born, Singapore-based actress was nominated for her gripping performance in the HBO Asia original miniseries Invisible Stories. Over the course of the series, she portrays a financially troubled single mother trying to raise and cope with a 19-year-old son.

Advertisement

Yeo reacted to her nomination with a brief message on Facebook: “I am excited!!!”

Invisible Stories is currently streaming on HBO GO. See Yeo in the trailer for the series below:

Yeo’s fellow nominees in the Best Actress category are Germany’s Emma Bading, Brazil’s Andrea Beltrao and Britain’s Glenda Jackson.

The second season of Singapore’s People Like Us has also been nominated for an International Emmy Award in the Short-Form Series category. The short series follows the lives of four gay Singaporean men and the struggles they face.

Besides championing the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore by highlighting their stories, People Like Us has been praised for using made-in-Singapore music in its episodes, featuring tracks from lewloh, Charlie Lim, Astronauts, Joshua Simon and Joie Tan.

Advertisement

The winners for the 2020 International Emmy Awards will be announced on 23 November in New York.