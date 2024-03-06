Is ‘Extraordinary’ season three happening?

Set in a world where everyone has a superpower, Extraordinary takes comic book powers and drops them into a British sitcom.

Created by Emma Moran, the series follows 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who is the only person who doesn’t have a superpower. As she struggles to deal with the pressure of trying to discover her ability, she also has to navigate her complicated love life.

The sitcom also stars Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie, Bilal Hasna as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash and Lukas Rollason as Jizzlord, a shapeshifter who was stuck as a cat for several years and has no memory of his previous life.

After the show debuted in January 2023, a second season premiered in March this year.

Has Extraordinary season 3 been announced?

At the time of writing (March 6), a third season has not been announced. The show was renewed for a second season prior to the first, so a third batch of episodes might depend on whether season two does well enough ratings wise.

While it’s unclear how well the series has done so far in terms of viewers, it has been well received by critics with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where can I watch Extraordinary?

Extraordinary is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK. For those in the US, the show can be streamed on Hulu.

A synopsis for the second season reads: “Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen on her journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either.

“Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash and Carrie are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof.”