The Witcher season three, part two has arrived on Netflix, but this will be the last time fans get to see Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt Of Rivia.

Based on the successful fantasy book series and video games of the same name, The Witcher sees Cavill star as a magically super-powered monster hunter (known as a Witcher) who crosses paths with a powerful sorceress and a princess whose untapped magic is sought after by evil forces.

The official synopsis for season three reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

Alongside Cavill, the series stars Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

This is, however, the last time Cavill will star in the series. The actor announced his decision to leave in October 2022, with the show now set to move in a new direction for the already confirmed fourth and fifth seasons.

Is Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill in The Witcher?

Liam Hemsworth will indeed be replacing Cavill as Geralt Of Rivia for season four, and it appears the character’s sudden change of face will even be addressed in the show.

Speaking to Yahoo!, executive producer Tomek Baginski previously stated that fans of the books will recognise the story they have drawn from to explain Cavill’s departure.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him,” he said.

“But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”

Baginski added: “It’s very lore accurate. It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

Ciri will now be the main character

Baginski also revealed that Ciri will be the main character of the show moving forward, which is something the third season has already alluded to.

Season three is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel The Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga, and sees Allan’s character Ciri come into her own both in terms of her magic and as an aspiring Witcher.

Baginski said of the novel: “This is the book where Ciri — let’s be blunt about this — becomes the main character of the saga, because this is how it was done in the books, and watching Ciri evolve, and watching Freya evolve as an actress in this season, was incredible, just incredible.”