Is Rory Culkin in ‘Black Mirror’ season six?

Black Mirror returns with five new episodes in its sixth season, which features an eclectic cast.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the dystopian anthology series is known for its dark satirical swipes at society’s relationship with technology. The show originally began on Channel 4 in 2011, before shifting over to Netflix from season three onwards in 2016.

As per a synopsis, the show’s sixth season is described as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet”. All five episodes were released on June 15.

Does Rory Culkin make an appearance in Black Mirror season 6?

Rory Culkin appears in the third episode, Beyond The Sea, alongside Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Auden Thornton.

A synopsis for the episode reads: “In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.”

Rory, 33, is the youngest brother of Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone) and Kieran Culkin (Succession), who has previously starred in Scream 4, Lords of Chaos and 2002’s Signs. Earlier this year, he made a guest appearance in Donald Glover’s Amazon series Swarm.

Other cast members in Black Mirror’s sixth season include Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz and Clara Rugaard.

The show’s fifth season was released in June 2019, which featured three episodes. It was preceded by an interactive episode, Bandersnatch, in 2018.

Black Mirror is available to stream on Netflix.