‘Itaewon Class’ producer plans to develop English version of the series

An English version of the hit South Korean drama series Itaewon Class is reportedly in the works.

According to The Los Angeles Times, JTBC Studios, the production company of the original original series, is in talks to produce an English version of Itaewon Class with help from its newly acquired subsidiary Wiip.

Wiip, which JTBC bought in June 2021, is a Hollywood-based production company that was originally owned by noted talent agency Creative Artists Agency. The production arm is also known for its work on acclaimed television shows such as HBO’s Mare of Easttown.

“There is a great meaning for us entering into the Hollywood production market, producing in English, producing with American or international talents out there to expand our business,” said JTBC senior vice president Hong Jeong-in about the potential English remake of Itaewon Class. “There’ll be instant synergy.”

Itaewon Class tells a story of a young man who seeks to avenge his late father by going toe-to-toe with his rival at a powerful corporation. At the time of release, it gained a large viewership in South Korea and was subsequently released globally on the streaming platform Netflix.

Itaewon Class also earned a spot on NME’s 10 best Asian shows of 2020, and was described as “a fun, twist-laden journey filled with betrayal, murder, a cooking competition, and lots and lots of pining”.

JTBC Studio’s acquisition of CAA is the most recent in a flurry of high-profile acquisitions by Korean corporations into the American entertainment industry. HYBE, home to acts such as BTS and TXT, had also acquired Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a US$1.05 billion deal.