‘Itaewon Class’ actor Park Seo-joon tests positive for COVID-19

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Park’s representatives from Awesome ENT released a statement earlier today (February 24) to South Korean outlet Sports Kyunghang announcing the actor’s recent diagnosis and current health condition.

“As a preemptive measure, Park Seo-joon carried out tests using self-testing kits before moving to all his filming sets,” Awesome ENT wrote, as translated by Soompi. “Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19.”

Awesome ENT went on to clarify that the Itaewon Class star had already been triple-vaccinated against the virus prior to his diagnosis, and had halted all his scheduled activities from February 18 as a safety precaution.

“[Park Seo-joon] is taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities,” the statement read. “He is currently in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms.”

Park is set to star in an upcoming thriller K-drama series titled Gyeongseong Creature as its lead, alongside Han So-hee (My Name) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game). The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

He is also slated to appear in the upcoming film The Marvels, which premieres in November this year, becoming the third South Korean actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He follows Ma Dong-seok in The Eternals and Claudia Kim in Avengers: Age Of Ultron.