IU leaves cast of highly anticipated K-drama ‘Money Game’

IU has stepped down from the cast of highly anticipated upcoming K-drama series Money Game (literal translation).

Studio N, the production company behind the creation of Money Game the series, announced earlier today (May 27) in a statement to Sports Dongah that the South Korean singer-actress has left the cast of Money Game due to scheduling conflicts. While further details were not disclosed, Studio N announced that Anchor actress Chun Woo-hee will instead be taking over IU’s role on the series.

IU was previously first announced to be starring in Money Game’s lead role earlier this year. Other actors set to star in the series include Park Jeong-min (Hellbound), Ryu Jun-yeol (Lost), Park Hae-joon (Doctor Stranger) and comedian Bae Sung-woo.

Currently slated to begin filming next month, Money Game will follow eight participants who are placed in extreme circumstances, all while being disconnected from society as the prize money increases over time. The game will only end when one of them dies.

The series, based on Bae Jin-soo’s two web comics, Money Game and Pie Game, will reportedly highlight the intense mental games and emotional confrontations needed to be overcome by the game’s participants for a chance to win the prize money.

Hae Jae-rim (of The Face Reader and Emergency Declaration fame) is set to write and director the new show. In addition, the show will be produced by Studio N, which previously worked on K-dramas such as Our Beloved Summer, Yumi’s Cells and Sweet Home.

IU’s last TV role was in the 2019 hit series Hotel Del Luna, where she played lead character Jang Man-wol. She previously also had roles in 2016 period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, The Producers in 2015 and the 2021 film Dream. Her most recent acting project was her role in the film Broker, which recently premiered at the currently on-going 2022 Cannes Film Festival.