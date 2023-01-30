IU and Park Bo-gum to lead new K-drama by ‘My Mister’ director

Singer-actress IU and Record of Youth’s Park Bo-gum have been cast in an upcoming K-drama titled You Have Done Well (literal translation).

On January 27, South Korean production company Pan Entertainment announced that IU (credited as Lee Ji-eun in acting projects) and Park Bo-gum would lead its upcoming series, which will be set on Jeju Island. Its Korean title is written in the island’s dialect, and translates to You Have Done Well.

Per OSEN, the upcoming drama will focus on the lives of Ae-soon and Gwan-shik, played by Lee and Park respectively, who are born on Jeju Island sometime in the 1950s. The story will be told by a present-day narrator, who is either a child or grandchild of the couple.

Ae-soon is described as a rebellious young woman who remains optimistic despite not being well-off. Because of her upbringing, Ae-soon is forced to be tough and combative as she navigates life, though she is secretly nervous and afraid. Despite being unable to attend school, she dreams of becoming a poet.

Meanwhile, Park’s Gwan-shik is a quiet but diligent man who is in love with Ae-soon. Although Gwan-shik loves and respects Ae-soon dearly, he turns out to be clueless when it comes to romance and does not know how to respond to her emotional outbursts.

You Have Done Well will be helmed by director Kim Won-seok, who previously worked with Lee in the critically-acclaimed My Mister in 2018, as well as hits like Misaeng, Signal and Arthdal Chronicles. Joining him is screenwriter Im Sang-choon, who previously wrote screenplays for Fight For My Way and When The Camellia Blooms.

According to OSEN, the series is in its final stages of planning and will begin production within the first half of 2023.

Days after Park’s casting in the series was announced, YG Entertainment affiliate The Black Label announced that it had signed an exclusive contract with the actor. “We are very happy to have Park Bo-gum who not only has influence in the country but also overseas,” said a representative of the agency, per The Korea Herald.