IU, Park Bo-gum to star in new Netflix series ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

South Korean singer-songwriter IU and actor Park Bo-gum have been announced as the stars of Netflix’s new K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines (working title).

In a press release today (January 30), Netflix confirmed that the series will be available on the streaming service and also announced the all-star cast of the series.

What is the plot of When Life Gives You Tangerines?

Netflix’s upcoming K-drama series will follow the adventures of Ae-sun, the “remarkable rebel”, and Gwan-sik, the “unyielding iron”, and their love story on the South Korean island of Jeju.

Advertisement

Ae-sun has been described as “a determined rebel who continuously defies her fate”. Meanwhile, Gwan-sik is a “steadfast man who shows his sincere affection through his actions”.

Who is in the cast of When Life Gives You Tangerines?

The K-drama will be led singer-songwriter IU as Ae-sun, in her first television role since 2019’s Hotel Del Luna. Starring opposite her is Park Bo-gum (of Reply 1988 and Record of Youth fame) as Gwan-sik.

Joining the duo will be Moon So-ri (Queenmaker) and Park Hae-joon (The World of the Married), who will be playing the older versions of Ae-sun and Gwan-sik, respectively.

In addition, the series will be directed by Kim Won-suk (My Mister) and written by Lim Sang-chun (When the Camellia Blooms).

📢 NEW NETFLIX SERIES ALERT What a stellar cast! ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ (working title) traces the adventures of Ae-sun, “the remarkable rebel” from Jeju Island, and Gwan-sik, “the unyielding iron.” Starring: IU(@_IUofficial), Park Bo-gum(@BOGUMMY), Moon So-ri, Park… pic.twitter.com/PUrbQXwa0F — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) January 30, 2024

Is there a trailer for the new K-drama?

Netflix has yet to release a poster, teaser or trailer for When Life Gives You Tangerines. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

How to watch When Life Gives You Tangerines?

Advertisement

The K-drama will be available exclusively on Netflix. A premiere date of the series has yet to be announced.