IU to star in new K-drama, alongside ‘Hellbound’ actor Park Jeong-min

IU has joined the cast of a new K-drama series titled Money Game (literal translation), based on the webtoon of the same name.

Today (January 28), Naver Webtoon announced in a statement to Newsen that IU will star in the upcoming TV adaptation, based on Bae Jin-soo’s two digital comics, Money Game and Pie Game. She will be joined by Park Jeong-min (Hellbound), Ryu Jun-yeol (Lost), Park Hae-joon (Doctor Stranger) and comedian Bae Sung-woo.

Currently slated to begin filming sometime in the first half of 2022, Money Game will follow eight participants who are placed in extreme circumstances, all while being disconnected from society as the prize money increases over time. The game will only end when one of them dies.

The series will reportedly highlight the intense mental games and emotional confrontations needed to be overcome by the game’s participants for a chance to win the prize money.

Hae Jae-rim (of The Face Reader and Emergency Declaration fame) is set to write and director the new show. In addition, the show will be produced by Studio N, which previously worked on K-dramas such as Our Beloved Summer, Yumi’s Cells and Sweet Home.

Money Game will mark IU’s first TV role since the 2019 hit series Hotel Del Luna, where she played lead character Jang Man-wol. She previously also had roles in 2016 period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, The Producers in 2015 and the 2021 film Dream

Meanwhile, IU recently dropped a brand-new special mini-album titled ‘Pieces’ late last month, consisting of unreleased songs from her previous records.