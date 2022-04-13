IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu-ri to make acting debut in teen K-drama ‘Mimicus’

Former IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming teen K-drama series, Mimicus (literal title).

Yesterday (April 12), the production team for the forthcoming K-drama show announced the series’ cast, which will feature Jo. The show will also include B.A.P’s Yoo Young-jae, Nana from girl group woo!ah! and rookie actor Kim Yoo-woo.

The show will revolve around high school students who strive to stand out from the crowd at an arts school. Jo will play Oh Ro-si, a K-pop idol who wants to find a sense of identity while at school after activities wth her group come to an end.

Yoo will portray Han Yoo-sung, the sheltered son of a rich family who wants to break out from underneath his famous family’s shadow. Meanwhile, Nana will play YouTuber Shin Da-ra, who ends up befriending Oh Ro-si and Han Yoo-sung.

Mimicus will also feature Oh Jae-woong and Kim Myung-chan in supporting roles. meanwhile. The show is set to premiere later this year.

Jo made her solo debut as a singer last October with the single album ‘Glassy’. The project also featured two B-sides: ‘Express Moon’ and the previously released ‘Autumn Memories’ with SG Wannabe’s Lee Seok-hoon.

Kwon had previously shared her thoughts on going solo in an interview with South China Morning Post. “I feel good overall, but I have a lot of weight on my shoulders about needing to show my own colours,” she confessed. “It’s my first time, so I’m trying to show myself as best as I can to everyone.”