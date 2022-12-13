Jack O’Connell felt “compromised” filming sex scenes on ‘Skins’

Jack O’Connell has discussed his experience filming sex scenes on Skins, admitting that he was “very naive” at the time.

Last year, April Pearson and Laya Lewis said they didn’t feel protected while filming sex scenes on the E4 comedy drama, which aired from 2007 to 2013.

O’Connell, who had his breakout role as James Cook in the show’s third series, has opened up about his experience in an interview with the Independent.

Asked if he ever felt uncomfortable, O’Connell said: “It’s hard to say that you’re ever totally comfortable [filming sex scenes]. Listen, I admit I was very naive at the time, enough so as to not check in with myself and question if I was feeling comfortable or not. It just felt like part and parcel of the programme in a very different time than the one we’re in now.”

He added: “I think what’s important is that them discussions are being had to make sure that whatever was happening [on Skins] that wasn’t right, it seems, is addressed and doesn’t repeat itself.”

Describing what it’s like to film sex scenes, the actor added: “You feel very compromised and if you don’t feel that you’re protected in that environment, it can be very unnecessarily daunting.”

The actor worked with an intimacy coordinator for his latest film Lady Chatterley’s Lover, where he plays Oliver Mellors opposite Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Connie, born into wealth and privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate’s gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her.”

O’Connell’s next role is in the upcoming biopic Ferrari from director Michael Mann, which follows the life of Enzo Ferrari, played by Adam Driver. The film also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone and Sarah Gadon.