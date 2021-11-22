‘Jackass’ star Steve-O wants to make a comedy rap album

Jackass star Steve-O has said he’s considering making a “comedy gangster rap album” featuring other rap artists.

The stunt performer, who recently posted a YouTube video showing previously unreleased footage from his failed rap career, explained that he’d suggested the idea to numerous guests on his podcast, Wild Ride, which he hosts alongside Scott Randolph.

Speaking to HipHopDX, Steve-O said: “We’ve had so many artists on my podcast, and we just floated it out there, ‘If I made a comedy gangster rap album, would you be down to feature on it?”

“I mean, maybe the people are just being nice because they’re on my podcast and they don’t want to say that there, but it really feels like I can put together a very star-studded project. And if I can just wrap my head around the idea of it, you know, work through the scar tissue of that last experience, I think it could be really fun and funny.”

He has already lined up interest from rapper Too $hort, who appeared on his show on November 4.

“I told Too $hort I have one idea for sure already, which is a song called, ‘I Love My Girl, But…’, Steve-O added. “Too $hort’s immediate response was, ‘Aw, I’m already on that.’ Just about a week out of every month, my girl is possessed by this fucked-up demon. I can’t fuck with the demon, man. You know? I dip out and try and just fucking go on a road trip when the demon shows up, and then I’m fucked because the demon has my number.

“The demon fucking tracks me down, and it’s so gnarly. But yeah. I think that song about my girl’s menstrual cycle is pretty funny, and she’s got a good sense of humour about it. And I haven’t asked Sia yet, but I’m hoping to get a hook out of Sia [laughs].”

Steve-O has had a number of rap artists appear on his podcast, including RZA, Flava Flav and The D.O.C.

This comes ahead of the release of Jackass Forever, the fourth mainline entry in the Jackass franchise and sequel to 2010’s Jackass 3D. The film stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy.

Jackass Forever is scheduled to be released February 4, 2022.