Jackson Wang to serve as lead mentor on ‘Chuang Asia Thailand’

Chuang Asia will air its first season – based in Thailand – with Jackson Wang as lead mentor in 2024.

Based on Tencent Video’s Chuang (also known as Produce Camp) series in China, the spin-off of the idol survival is called Chuang Asia and was announced earlier this year. The new series will be filming seasons across Asia, with its first “chapter” beginning in Thailand.

Chuang Asia has since announced that its upcoming Thailand season – set to premiere in February 2024 – will feature GOT7 member, soloist and Ryce Entertainment co-founder Jackson Wang as its lead mentor.

Advertisement

The official Chuang Asia Instagram account has also shared a photoset of emoji teasers, which appear to hint at the all panel of mentors for the upcoming season. This will be unveiled on December 21.

The upcoming season will produce a girl group, which will debut under Ryce Entertainment after the series has concluded. The show held auditions between July and October this year for female contestants of any nationality born before 2008.

“For the first time, Asia’s pioneering idol survival show originated by Tencent Video will search for the first idol girl group in Thailand to debut internationally,” said Tencent Thailand’s Kanokporn Prachayaset per The Straits Times earlier this year.

Chuang first premiered as Produce 101 China – based on the South Korean reality competition of the same name – in 2018, and formed the girl group Rocket Girls.

Advertisement

Subsequent iterations of the show were then known as Chuang or Produce Camp. Its 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons had formed the boyband R1SE, girl group BonBon Girls 303 and boyband INTO1 respectively.

Tencent announced the upcoming launch of Chuang Asia through its international brand WeTV in July 2023. This came a year and a half after the Chinese government announced a ban on idol survival shows in December 2021.