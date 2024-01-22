Jacob Elordi says ‘Euphoria’ season 3 should be set in the future or it will be “weird”

Jacob Elordi has shared his thoughts on what Euphoria‘s upcoming third season should entail – see what he had to say below.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Elordi was asked about the status of the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria and if shooting will start soon. Elordi cheekily said to the talkshow host: “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

In his reponse, Elordi – who plays the antagonistic jock Nate Jacobs – referenced the years-long gaps between each of the show’s seasons, which have resulted in its cast progressively looking older despite each season canonically taking place in immediate succession.

The first season of Euphoria premiered in 2019, season two arrived in 2022, and the third season is expected for release sometime next year. This would result in a six-year period across production dates for a show that’s set within three years of each other.

The new season of Euphoria had already been on hold for some time as show creator Sam Levinson worked on The Idol. HBO Head of Drama Francesca Orsi told Deadline in May that Levinson’s work on that plus Zendaya’s packed schedule and the recently concluded actors and writers’ strike would likely push back the premiere to 2025.

In July, Euphoria star Angus Cloud died of an accidental drug overdose, which could potentially push back the series’ premiere if his character is being written out.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi has enjoyed a wildly successful 2023. He starred as the iconic Elvis Presley in the Sofia Coppola-helmed biopic Priscilla, as well as his role as Felix Catton in the wildly viral Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.