Jake Paul broke a £330,000 Ferrari one hour after buying it

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul broke his new £330,000 ($421,000) Ferrari just an hour after purchasing it.

In a new YouTube video viewed over half a million times, Paul told the story of buying the yellow supercar, and how his first drive in it didn’t go as planned.

When taking the Ferrari 296 GTB out for a spin, Paul said: “I feel like I need to start talking in a British accent and using big words, like the Top Gear people. Top Gear needs to hire me!”

After deciding to perform some doughnuts, the dashboard then quickly lit up with a host of problems including failures of the AVS, ESC system and low beam, meaning Paul needed to return the car to the dealer to be fixed.

“I don’t know if I was supposed to drive it that hard on the first day,” he told fans. “Doesn’t everybody do that?”

After phoning his dad for advice, Paul’s father told him: “You know you’re supposed to break those in before you do what you do?”

See the video below.

Last year, Rick Ross pledged $10million (£8.5m) to secure an opponent for Jake Paul’s next fight.

The controversial boxer and YouTuber has been searching for his next opponent after a number of bouts were cancelled for various reasons.

It came after Tekashi 6ix9ine responded when Paul challenged him to a boxing match. Paul laid down the gauntlet to the equally contentious rapper after his Instagram followers asked if he was up for the challenge of fighting 6ix9ine.

“I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat, and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected,” wrote Paul.

“But honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn’t show up in the ring on the day of the fight, but yes I would love to knock him out.”