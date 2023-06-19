Jameela Jamil denies she’s “at odds” with Bella Ramsey over gendered awards categories

Jameela Jamil has denied she is “at odds” with The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey over the topic of gendered award categories.

Yesterday (June 18), The Good Place star spoke on the topic on Instagram, suggesting it could be “better to give non-binary people their own category” in awards shows.

Ramsey, who confirmed earlier this year that they are gender-fluid and has previously spoken on feeling uncomfortable submitting for the 2023 Emmys, shared their thoughts in response.

“I feel weird about there being a whole new category,” Ramsey wrote. “I think it’s more about language… I would love the award categories to be called ‘Actress/Non-Binary Performer’ and ‘Actor/Non-Binary Performer’ then the performer can be submitted to their preferred category.

“It’s not a perfect solution but that’s my take on it. I think it’s more about making us feel seen and included rather than being categorised.”

While there has since been speculation online that Jamil and Ramsey were feuding over the exchange, the former has clarified that they are actually swapping “lovely messages” on the topic.

“To anyone who thinks myself and @bellaramsey are at odds, we are not, we are DMing really lovely messages and just discussing it together as everyone should because we are all in this together,” Jamil wrote in her Instagram Stories.

“They are lovely and wonderful and I love that they are saying what they think is best. It is so needed. I am deferential to whoever is most qualified to make this decision… My post clearly states I’m just ASKING. I’m not telling anyone what to do.

“We all want the same thing, equal opportunities for all. We are all on the same side here. The side of love, and of men not sweeping allll the awards because the industry is still a little behind.”

Speaking last month, Ramsey suggested to Vanity Fair that more needs to be done to make non-binary actors feel welcome and represented.

“The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” they said, revealing that they submitted themselves for an actress category despite not identifying with the term.

“I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that non-binary actors like me can’t be celebrated,” Ramsey added. “And it can open up a conversation about how it feels – as long as I’m aware of the fact that it’s not ideal, but also that finding alternatives is really complex.”

Ramsey rose to greater prominence earlier this year as Ellie in HBO‘s The Last Of Us opposite Pedro Pascal, which became the broadcaster’s second biggest premiere in over a decade.

The show is gearing up for a second season, and earlier this month Ramsey teased that the next outing will be much “darker”.

Meanwhile, since starring in The Good Place, Jamil has also appeared in DC’s League Of Super-Pets and Marvel show She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.