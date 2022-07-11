Jameela Jamil responds to ‘She-Hulk’ criticism: “It fits the character”

Jameela Jamil has responded to criticism about her appearance in She-Hulk.

The Good Place actor commented on fans’ criticism of her hair and costume in a first-look image from the forthcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

“Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat,” Jamil wrote on Twitter in response to the photo.

“Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?” she continued.

Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho? pic.twitter.com/oWZy0Bi23b — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 9, 2022

In another tweet, Jamil wrote: “You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

Jamil has been cast as Titania, the Marvel villain set to rival Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, played by Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany.

She-Hulk also stars Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth and Benedict Wong.

Alongside Ruffalo’s return as the Hulk, Tim Roth reprises his role as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. Benedict Wong also returns as Wong from Doctor Strange.

The nine-episode series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, from a script written by Jessica Gao (Rick And Morty, Silicon Valley).

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is set to be released on Disney+ on August 17.