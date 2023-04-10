James Corden hints at final guests before leaving ‘The Late late Show’

James Corden has hinted who his final guests may be on The Late Late Show before it wraps this spring.

Last year, Corden confirmed that he’ll return to the UK full-time once he finishes the current season of the show, which he has hosted for eight years, in spring 2023 [via Variety].

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Corden said there were 12 episodes left of the show before he leaves on April 27.

“My last guest is going to be [a] huge pop star,” he told the outllet. “There’s some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three Carpool Karaokes, last Crosswalk the Musical. A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world.”

There is speculation Adele may return for a carpool karaoke, and Tom Cruise may appear in a sketch.

Other stars who have reportedly signed on to appear on the show’s final episodes include Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter, Allison Janney, and Sharon Stone.

“It’s such an exciting feeling and terrifying and (I’m) just excited and scared at the same time,” Corden told Entertainment Tonight. “But I think that’s probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven’t been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it.”

Back in December, Corden admitted that leaving the show was “terrifying”.

Speaking on CBS Mornings on December 16, Corden said: “It’s such a wonderful job. It’s the best eight years of my life.

“It’s given me more than I ever could have dreamt it could be,” he said, adding: “Who walks away from such a thing?”

Corden went on, saying that he will be “a mess” during his last show, adding: “But the reason to leave is: we’re a long way from home, you know, in Los Angeles, and there’s people at home who are getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them.

“Anyone who’s got kids knows that feeling of just wanting to put down roots in a place where your family might — are gonna be.”

Corden first announced his decision to leave the chat show back in April 2022. “This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in a statement at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.”

He added: “I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there… this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”